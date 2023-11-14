Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Declines By 21.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSMV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $21.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
