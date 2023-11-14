Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Increases By 19.1%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,543. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.19.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 104.51%. The company had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

