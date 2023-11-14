Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Increases By 18.9%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 360,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,289.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $7.40 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

