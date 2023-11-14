Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Grows By 18.7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lilium Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of Lilium stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,901. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.
Institutional Trading of Lilium
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Lilium by 230.7% during the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,011 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lilium by 297.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,249 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Lilium by 330.7% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,368 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
