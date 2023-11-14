Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Grows By 18.7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lilium Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Lilium stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,901. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Get Lilium alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Lilium by 230.7% during the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,011 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lilium by 297.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,249 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Lilium by 330.7% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,368 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LILM

Lilium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.