Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Grows By 43.2%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the October 15th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, insider Harlan Waksal purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,419.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 87,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.13.

LYRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

