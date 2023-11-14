Short Interest in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Drops By 18.8%

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 257.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $314,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 288,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $159.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.