Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Grows By 22.6%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 436.5 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

SGIOF remained flat at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.