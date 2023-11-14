Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Grows By 22.6%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 436.5 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
SGIOF remained flat at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $55.50.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
