Short Interest in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Expands By 19.6%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Talis Biomedical Trading Up 31.5 %

Shares of TLIS traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,624. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talis Biomedical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Talis Biomedical to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

