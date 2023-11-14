Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expands By 21.2%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 273,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 210,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,441. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

TNXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

