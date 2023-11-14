Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Declines By 24.8%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

Shares of VEEE stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 8,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.71. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.41.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.