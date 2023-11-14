Short Interest in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Declines By 19.1%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 8,502,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,052. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after purchasing an additional 257,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 772,231 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,869,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,050,000 after purchasing an additional 588,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.