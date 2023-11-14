Short Interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Grows By 21.1%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 640,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 1,500.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 511,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 479,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIMI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 77,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

