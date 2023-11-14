Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Declines By 26.6%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

WF stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. 37,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

