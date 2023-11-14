Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $6.80 on Tuesday, reaching $177.46. 907,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.82. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.