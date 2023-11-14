Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $17.41 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. 2,234,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,668. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

