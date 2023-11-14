Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.28. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

