Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 87.8% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $19.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $307.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.44.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.