Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,125 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,182,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $439,387,000 after acquiring an additional 113,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

