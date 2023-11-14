Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading 0.3% Higher

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €89.90 ($96.67) and last traded at €88.45 ($95.11). 17,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.20 ($94.84).

Sixt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is €88.49 and its 200 day moving average is €100.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.04.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

