SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKGR remained flat at $10.82 on Tuesday. 711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. SK Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.88.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Trading of SK Growth Opportunities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Kim LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.