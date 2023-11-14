Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Reza Kasnavi Sells 3,873 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reza Kasnavi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.85. 2,340,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,769. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

