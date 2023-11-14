Smart Block Chain City Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.29 Million (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $72.29 million and $89.81 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

