Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

TSE:SFTC traded up C$1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.00. 23,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$13.57 and a 12 month high of C$20.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of -0.10.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

