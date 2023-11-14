SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading 17.3% Higher

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 26,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 38,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

SolGold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $345.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.71.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

