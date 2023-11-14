SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 3.1%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 23,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 216,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

SOS Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth $70,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

