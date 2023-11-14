Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $210.19 million and $24,773.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,273.99 or 1.00033273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004346 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005993 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00818076 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.