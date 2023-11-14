Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 341085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spanish Mountain Gold

In related news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 688,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$123,840.00. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.