Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in October

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 1,003,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DALXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.9 %

Spartan Delta Company Profile

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 14,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.