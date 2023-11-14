SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.13. 2,824,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $161.28 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

