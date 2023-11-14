SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $52.34. Approximately 74,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 69,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 274,521 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

