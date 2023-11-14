SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Shares Up 5.3%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.46 and last traded at $76.46. 674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

SPDR S&P Internet ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29.

Get SPDR S&P Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 7,786.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000.

SPDR S&P Internet ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.