SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Shares Up 5.3%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.46 and last traded at $76.46. 674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 7,786.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
