Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 100.74% and a negative return on equity of 262.84%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.80 million. On average, analysts expect Splash Beverage Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 65,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,520. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

