Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 100.74% and a negative return on equity of 262.84%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, analysts expect Splash Beverage Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 65,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,520. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
