SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31). Approximately 332,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.33).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.50.
SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.
