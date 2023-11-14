Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 526,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.8 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of SCBFF remained flat at $7.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.13) to GBX 860 ($10.56) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.03) to GBX 990 ($12.16) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

