Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.98

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 774096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Steelcase by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 67.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

