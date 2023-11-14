Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 276.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of VTGN stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 994,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $24.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

