Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $3.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,198,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,386. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 59,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beauty Health news, Director Doug K. Schillinger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,450 shares in the company, valued at $393,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 59,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

