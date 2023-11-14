Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $280.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Shares of PANW traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,896. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.46. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

