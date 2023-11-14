Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 14th (ACRS, ADNT, AGTI, ALLK, AMAM, AMPL, ANF, APTV, ATEC, AUMN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 14th:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.10. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $133.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $950.00 to $1,234.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $167.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,300 ($15.96) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $2.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $9.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $18.50 to $17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $14.00 to $10.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $10.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $2.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $5.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $10.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $113.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

