Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 14th (ACRS, ADNT, AGTI, ALLK, AMAM, AMPL, ANF, APTV, ATEC, AUMN)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 14th:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.10. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $133.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $950.00 to $1,234.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $167.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,300 ($15.96) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $2.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $9.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $18.50 to $17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $14.00 to $10.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $10.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $2.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $5.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $10.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $113.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.