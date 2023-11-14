Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 37,273 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 27,717 call options.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE:NCLH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 17,617,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,269,626. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.