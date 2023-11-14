Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Arbor Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,366 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the average daily volume of 6,158 put options.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

ABR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 3,628,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,417. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

