Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 21,910 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical volume of 11,036 put options.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,842. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 701,601 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,776,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 276,401 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 136,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.