StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of StoneBridge Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneBridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) by 520.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APACW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

