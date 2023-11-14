Strategic Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.8% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,956. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $161.28 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.