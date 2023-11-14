Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,237,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,785,000 after buying an additional 107,904 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 330.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,382,000 after buying an additional 518,233 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 538,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,912. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.