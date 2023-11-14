Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 750.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $41.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,160.86. 101,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,002.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,880.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

