Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 1,480 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,651. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

