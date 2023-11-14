Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 193 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,108. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $287.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.41.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

