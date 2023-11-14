Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-$8.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$3.30 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Stride Trading Up 2.2 %

Stride stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. 581,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,352. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,405.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,737 shares of company stock worth $2,180,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stride by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of Stride by 534.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

