Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $285.43. The company had a trading volume of 462,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.22 and a 200-day moving average of $282.68. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $216.55 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

